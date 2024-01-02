United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on X. Citigroup upped their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

NYSE:X opened at $48.65 on Friday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in United States Steel by 88.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,324 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in United States Steel by 440.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 189,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 154,156 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 33.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in United States Steel by 36.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 76,047 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 5.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

