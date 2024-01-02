USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NYSE:USDP opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. USD Partners has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $4.35.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that USD Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in USD Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in USD Partners by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in USD Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

