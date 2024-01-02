USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USD Partners Price Performance
NYSE:USDP opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. USD Partners has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $4.35.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that USD Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On USD Partners
About USD Partners
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than USD Partners
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.