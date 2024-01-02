UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:UTSI Free Report ) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

