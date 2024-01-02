Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 31 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,633 shares of company stock worth $7,494,026. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CMG opened at $2,286.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,171.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,024.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,348.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,188.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

