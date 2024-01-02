Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,700 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.87. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

