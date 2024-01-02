Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $258.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

