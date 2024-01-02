Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $21,914,314.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $272.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.88 and a 12-month high of $279.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

