Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 33,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HCA opened at $270.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.38 and its 200 day moving average is $263.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.