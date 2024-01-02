Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.