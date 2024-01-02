Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $581.30 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $597.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.03. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

