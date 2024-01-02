Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $154.59 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $102.36 and a 12 month high of $160.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.73 and a 200-day moving average of $140.17.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

