Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 56,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 147.6% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.12.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.