Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,850,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,279,000 after buying an additional 1,766,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $124,130,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.60.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

