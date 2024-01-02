Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after acquiring an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after buying an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after buying an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $146.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.22, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Read Our Latest Report on EL

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.