Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 420 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 2,193,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,627,000 after buying an additional 1,966,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

