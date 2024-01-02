Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 641 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,960,824 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,574,000 after acquiring an additional 99,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 268,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $155.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.77 and a 200-day moving average of $150.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

