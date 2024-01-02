Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSE BHP opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

