Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Upstart by 4,153.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 78.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $26,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,525,311.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $238,353.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,525,311.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,292 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

