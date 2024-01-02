Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,773,000 after buying an additional 5,447,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,175 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,048.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 638,868 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,626.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 500,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 471,326 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

