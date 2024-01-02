Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 579.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 420.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 34.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 97.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 470,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

ONB opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

