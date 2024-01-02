VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMHFree Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,435 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $27,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $174.87 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $99.57 and a 52-week high of $176.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.08.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

