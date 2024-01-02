VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $174.87 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $99.57 and a one year high of $176.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

