Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 381,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 78,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $773,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.