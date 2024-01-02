Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VNQ stock opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

