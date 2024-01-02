Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Short Interest Update

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 669,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $135,762.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,642.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $135,762.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,642.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $78,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,866 shares of company stock worth $354,587 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Price Performance

VRNT stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 675.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.