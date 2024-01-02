VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.
VersaBank Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of VBNK opened at C$14.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$376.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.96. VersaBank has a 12 month low of C$8.60 and a 12 month high of C$14.60.
VersaBank Company Profile
