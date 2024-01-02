VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

VersaBank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VBNK opened at C$14.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$376.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.96. VersaBank has a 12 month low of C$8.60 and a 12 month high of C$14.60.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.