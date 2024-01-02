Vicus Capital Acquires Shares of 4,726 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the third quarter worth $762,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO raised its position in shares of Sempra by 99.0% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 3,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Sempra by 77.3% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of Sempra by 113.1% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 3,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

Sempra Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SRE opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average is $71.97.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

