Vicus Capital Acquires Shares of 5,867 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

