Vicus Capital Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vicus Capital raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 133.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

CMCSA opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

