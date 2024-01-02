Vicus Capital Buys 1,558 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at $10,391,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,391,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,106,297 shares of company stock worth $266,540,341. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $263.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 100.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.58 and its 200 day moving average is $221.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.36 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

