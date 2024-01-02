Vicus Capital Buys 1,698 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPLC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the first quarter worth about $630,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $236.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.