Vicus Capital Buys 2,117 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 134.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.6% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 885.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,376 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $157.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.51 and its 200 day moving average is $162.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.