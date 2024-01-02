Vicus Capital Buys 4,124 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 150.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in RTX were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.