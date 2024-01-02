Vicus Capital Buys 5,837 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Intel were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

