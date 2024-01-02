Vicus Capital Buys Shares of 1,513 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,513 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after acquiring an additional 541,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE PXD opened at $224.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

