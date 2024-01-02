Vicus Capital Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9.9% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 151,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 28,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 23,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

