Vicus Capital Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,765 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in General Motors were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $125,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

GM stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

