Vicus Capital Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vicus Capital raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 141.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Union Pacific by 54.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $245.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

