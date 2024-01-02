Vicus Capital Has $569,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $90.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

