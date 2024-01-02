Vicus Capital Has $630,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 221.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,829,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922,319 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,450 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $697,398,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $243.83 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.