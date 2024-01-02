Vicus Capital Has $696,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in FedEx were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

FedEx stock opened at $252.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $171.55 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

