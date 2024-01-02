Vicus Capital Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

