Vicus Capital Invests $334,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 75.9% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 900,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 388,552 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 39,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 891,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 40,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 61.5% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.2 %

Enbridge stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.