Vicus Capital Invests $417,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,779 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $294.88 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.97 and a 200-day moving average of $252.36.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

