Vicus Capital Makes New $415,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
Williams Companies Stock Down 0.3 %
WMB stock opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
