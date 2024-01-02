Vicus Capital Purchases New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $289.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

