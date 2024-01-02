Vicus Capital Sells 10,043 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

