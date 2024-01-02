Vicus Capital Sells 216 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MGV stock opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $109.77.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

