Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOYA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $72.96 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $52,413,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Voya Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $13,584,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 515,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

