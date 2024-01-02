WaFd, Inc to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WaFd in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 23.51%. WaFd’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WAFD. StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on WaFd in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WaFd has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $32.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.88. WaFd has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

